The Asia Natural Gas and Energy Association (ANGEA) and the Korean Private LNG Industry Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote cooperation on natural gas development in Asia and LNG's role in the energy transition.

Through the MOU, the two organisations will focus on developing policies that enable sustainable development in the natural gas sector, sharing research and data, and working on joint projects, including those at multilateral forums such as Gastech.

The agreement is anticipated to enhance the role of LNG in the era of energy transition and to initiate more active and substantial exchanges within the gas industry across Asia, including South Korea.

The Private LNG Industry Association was formed in 2021 to secure expertise in Korea's LNG industry and new LNG business through research activities, support for technology development and dissemination of relevant information.

Current members include SKE&S, SK Gas, GS Energy, GS EPS, GS Power, Posco International, Boryeong LNG Terminal, and Hanyang Corporation.

ANGEA CEO Paul Everingham said, “ANGEA is very pleased to enter into this MOU with the Private LNG Industry Association and we look forward to working together constructively. LNG has long been a source of reliable energy for South Korea and ongoing supply will be essential to the country’s energy transition.”

Vice President of the Korean Private LNG Industry Association, Mr. Chang-kyu Kim, commented, "We expect this MOU to serve as a catalyst for domestic companies to strengthen partnerships with global energy firms and promote their global expansion. We plan to provide maximum support for our members to actively enter international markets."

