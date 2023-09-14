Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies said its consortium with Spanish utility major Cobra has been awarded the Rayis-Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project, with a transmission capacity of 500,000 cu m per day.

The Rayis-Rabigh IWTP, considered the first of its kind that will be developed with the participation of the private sector, will be implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOT) model.

The 150-km network will be instrumental in providing Makkah and Madinah regions with drinking water by Q1 2026 for a period of 35 years.

The Rayis-Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline agreement was signed by Eng. Abdulrahman AlFadley, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Saudi Water Partnership Company along with officials of both Alkhorayef and the Spanish company Cobra.

Following the signing of the deal, AlQurayshi said the project's operations are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2026.

"This substantial pipeline boasts an impressive transmission capacity of up to 500,000 cubic meters daily, stretching across 150 km," he stated.

AlFadley emphasized the critical role of private sector involvement in the water sector's development across all regions of the kingdom, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030.

He underscored the importance of enhancing service quality and optimizing expenditure efficiency by tapping into the private sector's expertise in construction, operation, and management.

"This agreement aligns with the Ministry's strategic goals, aimed at executing water transmission projects in collaboration with investors throughout Saudi Arabia," stated the minister.

This initiative will significantly enhance water transmission efficiency, and reduce electricity consumption, and operational costs. Furthermore, it will bolster local content by increasing localization in terms of labour and resources, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).