Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi to review the latest developments in the electricity sector.

The Presidency’s official spokesperson reported that the President was updated on the government’s plans to secure the electricity sector’s requirements for petroleum products and ensure the steady supply of gas to the national grid. These efforts aim to maintain the stability and sustainability of electricity across the country while minimizing losses.

During the meeting, the President was briefed on initiatives to bolster local petroleum production. These include the development of newly discovered wells, plans to accelerate their production, and strategies to intensify exploration and research in Egypt’s land and sea territories. Cooperation with international companies and local investors to enhance production, alongside measures to increase the sector’s attractiveness to investors, were also highlighted.

President Al-Sisi instructed the government to intensify its efforts in attracting investments to the energy sector, ensuring the sector achieves its goals and maximizes its role in national development. He emphasized the importance of enhancing the management and operation of the national gas network to ensure a sustainable supply of energy to the electricity grid as well as industrial and service sectors.

The President also called for accelerating the implementation of renewable energy projects, focusing on diversifying energy sources, expanding the electricity grid’s capacity, and leveraging advanced technologies for optimal energy absorption and transmission.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting included an update on various ongoing projects, particularly the Dabaa nuclear plant. This project, pivotal to Egypt’s comprehensive development plans, aligns with the state’s integrated and sustainable energy strategy, which seeks to diversify renewable and new energy sources while improving service quality for citizens.

The discussion also covered progress on electrical interconnection projects between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. These projects aim to enhance the stability and efficiency of electrical networks and optimize generation capacity during peak demand periods.

President Al-Sisi stressed the importance of expediting the implementation of energy projects as a cornerstone of Egypt’s development. He also underscored the need to adhere to the timeline for the Dabaa nuclear plant while ensuring top-tier implementation standards and high-quality training of personnel for its operation and maintenance.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

