RIYADH — Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Saudi Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir said that more than $186 billion has been allocated to implement the Saudi Green Initiative.



In his remarks during a panel discussion on the first day of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh on Sunday, Al-Jubeir explained that the initiatives implemented by Saudi Arabia are aimed to achieve its climate goals through designing cities in a way reducing congestion times so as to lead to less pollution. “If these initiatives save an hour per day for each person, they will save the equivalent of four years of his life when he reaches the age of 80,” he said.



Al-Jubeir said that the initiatives also include converting waste into energy, as well as planting trees of various types, including mangroves. “This will be done in a scientific and thoughtful way to determine the shrubs and plants most suitable for the areas, how to grow them, and the amount of water that can be used so that it can be a sustainable agriculture.”



Al-Jubeir emphasized that Saudi Arabia seeks to be a pioneering country in the field of preserving the environment and reducing the effects of climate change. He called for a pragmatic and practical approach to address climate change issues.



The minister also reviewed the Kingdom’s initiatives and programs in this regard at the local, regional and international levels, including the Green Saudi and Green Middle East initiatives, adopting a circular carbon economy approach, diversifying energy sources, and aiming to transform cities in the Kingdom into green areas free of environmental pollution. This is through a design aimed at reducing traffic crises and environmental pollution to improve the quality of life, he said.



Al-Jubeir pointed to Saudi Arabia’s initiatives in the agricultural sector, which include reusing water to water plants, in addition to the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative, which includes 77 initiatives. “There are other things we are working on, such as how to design industrial facilities or how to capture carbon, as well as to ensure that energy sources are as clean as possible, and ensure adherence to very high standards,” he added.



Those who attended the panel discussion also included UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri; Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology of Maldives Shauna Aminath; and the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia Rola Dashti.

