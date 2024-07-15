His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has witnessed the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement between ADNOC and Mubadala Investment Company to enhance levels of cooperation in the UAE national talent development, empowering outstanding Emiratis to contribute to the nation's continued sustainable development.

His Highness emphasised, during the signing ceremony, the significance of strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors in supporting UAE national talent development, in line with the leadership's vision to prepare and empower Emirati talent capable of leading in crucial sectors, equipping them with expertise and skills delivered through advanced specialist training courses.

His Highness also highlighted the contributions of ADNOC and Mubadala in developing UAE national talent through the launch of joint initiatives and programmes, reaffirming their role in driving sustainable economic development across various sectors.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company.

Dr. Al Jaber said, "The UAE leadership has a visionary approach to investing in the development of young Emirati talent, preparing capable leaders to serve the nation and drive its growth and prosperity.

"With rapid advancements taking place in critical sectors such as advanced technology, renewable energy and transportation, this strategic partnership bolsters ADNOC's long-standing collaboration with Mubadala as we continue to develop Emirati leadership talent in support of our nation's growth and development."

He also highlighted that the signing of this agreement was directed by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors and further enhance efforts to nurture UAE national talent, fostering their competitiveness across the national economy's critical sectors.

Al Mubarak stated, "As the UAE accelerates its future-focused economic roadmaps, creating opportunities for current and future generations of Emiratis is a critical national priority.

Mubadala and ADNOC are committed to supporting the broadest possible group to fulfil their potential and contribute to the UAE's progress and prosperity. Our partnership will create career mobility opportunities, foster leadership talent within both organisations, and upskill UAE nationals in high-growth sectors, paving the way for exciting career pathways across industries of the future."

Under the agreement, ADNOC and Mubadala will exchange knowledge and expertise and collaborate to develop leaders through programmes tailored to nurture and empower UAE national talent, facilitating mobility opportunities for employees of both companies and preparing UAE National talent to support operations and sustainable practices at both organisations.

This agreement will support nurturing UAE national talent and delivering leadership development programmes for outstanding Emirati youth and women.

Additionally, the agreement focuses on exchanging expertise in supporting and upskilling UAE nationals using various training programmes. It also encourages the development of initiatives that support Emirati students in discovering their passion, enhancing leadership, strengthening national identity, providing career and education guidance, and increasing local and international exposure.