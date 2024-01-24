ABU DHABI - ADNOC Drilling has celebrated a major milestone in its decarbonization journey with the first of its brand-new hybrid-powered land rigs commencing operations in Abu Dhabi.

The new rigs use a high-capacity battery and engine automation.

The hybrid power technology system stores energy in its batteries to use when there is a need for continuous power or to provide instant extra power when there is an increase in demand, reducing a rig’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 15% compared to a traditional rig.

In 2023, the company acquired 16 such rigs for a combined $327 million investment, driving the organisation’s accelerated rig fleet expansion programme. The remaining 14 newbuild rigs are expected to join ADNOC Drilling’s operational fleet progressively throughout the year. The addition of these hybrid rigs to the fleet exemplifies the organisation’s vision that growth and decarbonisation can be realised simultaneously.

Enabling rig crews to optimise engine use and reduce fuel consumption, the hybrid systems employed on the new rigs will also help improve overall efficiency by allowing the crews to manage steadier loads and react quickly to fluctuating power demands. This, in turn, can significantly extend the operational life of the rig itself.

From an environmental standpoint, in addition to reducing overall emissions, hybrid rigs typically operate at lower noise levels, which helps to minimise their impact on the surrounding environments.

Commenting on this milestone announcement, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said, “The addition of hybrid rigs into our fleet marks the latest endeavour undertaken by ADNOC Drilling in alignment with our ambitious target to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 25% by 2030, as well as supporting ADNOC’s Net Zero by 2045 target. But it isn’t the only initiative that we have committed to within the last year.

“Across our fleet, we have begun to incorporate battery energy storage systems, digital solutions aimed at optimising energy distribution, and electrifying supporting operations, which combined have helped manage fuel usage and rig emissions. At the same time, we are working to introduce solar energy solutions across our camps to help further reduce our overall carbon footprint.”

ADNOC Drilling also contributed to carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiatives in recent years. In 2023, the company, on behalf of ADNOC, delivered the world’s first fully sequestered carbon dioxide (CO2) injection well in a carbonate saline aquifer.

Part of ADNOC’s $23 billion allocation towards low carbon solutions and landmark projects to decarbonise its operations, the well will permanently store a minimum of 18,000 tons of CO2 per year.

On top of accelerating ADNOC’s decarbonisation efforts, the project will enable the production of low-carbon ammonia to help our customers decarbonise.

Another similar carbon capture project involving ADNOC Drilling lies with the Habshan initiative. A further key component as part of ADNOC’s carbon management strategy, the initiative aims to capture and permanently store 1.5 million tons of CO2 emissions annually in geological formations deep underground.

In terms of energy transition, in early 2023, the company joined forces with Masdar, the UAE’s flagship renewable energy company, to support its efforts to develop geothermal energy projects by leveraging its industry-leading drilling technical expertise. Focused on capturing heat generated from the Earth’s core, geothermal energy holds great potential as a stable and reliable source of energy when compared to other renewables.

Moving forward in 2024 and beyond, ADNOC Drilling will continue to not only prioritise reducing its environmental footprint but also seek out new opportunities to support its clients in achieving their respective decarbonisation goals.