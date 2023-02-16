Adnoc Drilling is deploying a battery-based energy storage system to help decarbonise its operations and reduce drilling unit emissions by 10-15%, the company said.

The first battery solution was launched at one of the company’s land drilling units in Abu Dhabi this week. It will see one of the traditional drilling unit engines replaced by a battery solution creating a hybrid energy system for its drilling operations.

The system will balance the energy requirements of the drilling unit between its traditional engines, a state-of-the-art battery energy storage solution and cutting-edge engine management software. When the engines are idle or not under load, the energy generated will be transferred into the battery for use when the units need the maximum energy, so maximising energy requirement while minimising emissions. The solution is similar to the road vehicle hybrid energy solutions we see on the roads in and around the UAE every day.

Adnoc Drilling CEO Abdulrahman Alseiari said: “It is smart solutions just like this one that will ensure we create a more sustainable business by decarbonising our operations while enabling our main customer Adnoc, to continue to reliably and responsibility accelerate their production capacity targets to 5 million barrels of lower carbon-intensity crude per day by 2027 and deliver gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.”

A tender has already been issued for additional battery solutions to be commissioned by year end 2023 to encompass many more drilling units across Abu Dhabi. This solution is one of the many initiatives that Adnoc Drilling will deploy to decarbonise its operations in the UAE Year of Sustainability and beyond, the company said. – TradeArabia News Service

