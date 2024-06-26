Arab Finance: UAE’s ADNOC Distribution is planning to raise the number of its filling stations in Egypt by 6 ones annually over the coming period, CEO Bader Al Lamki said.

During his meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, Al Lamki noted that his company currently operates 10 filling stations in Egypt.

The two parties have also discussed the firm’s expansion plans and growth opportunities in Egypt.

For his part, El-Molla stressed that ADNOC’s presence in the Egyptian petroleum products market and its expansion is a significant contribution, particularly with the ministry’s efforts to boost the private sector involvement in this vital market.

It was reported earlier this month that ADNOC targets adding 15 to 20 filling stations in the Egyptian, Saudi Arabian, and Emirati markets within the next six months.

