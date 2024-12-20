ADNOC Distribution CFO Wayne Beifus has resigned from his position after two years in his role, citing personal reasons.

Ali Siddiqi, SVP Financial Planning & Analysis, will assume the role of acting CFO in addition to his current responsibilities on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is announced, ADNOC Distribution confirmed.

Beifus joined the retail and wholesale fuel company in 2022 with his previous roles including a position as the CFO at British American Tobacco and at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

In a management shakeup, Christopher Richmond has also joined as the Chief Investment Officer to manage business development efforts for inorganic growth opportunities across domestic and global markets for ADNOC Distribution.

Richmond is joining the company from his most recent role as General Manager, Head of Group Strategy and Corporate Development at Ampol Limited, following numerous executive and managerial roles at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and Deloitte.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Imogen Lillywhite)

