Oman-based Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) has announced that leading utility project developers including Saudi-based Acwa Power, Japan's Sumitomo and Itochu, French experts TotalEnergies and EDF as well as UAE-based Masdar have emerged as top qualifiers for the development of five large-scale wind energy projects.

The exclusive procurer of power and water in Oman, Nama PWP said these projects, located across key governorates, represent a significant milestone in sultanate’s journey towards achieving its renewable energy goals and transitioning to a low-carbon future.

The wind Independent Power Projects (IPPs) will contribute to the sultanate’s broader strategy to generate 30% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030, thereby reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels and enhancing energy security.

Nama PWP has been actively working to diversify Sultanate of Oman’s energy mix by facilitating competitive tenders for renewable energy projects, including solar and wind initiatives.

These five large-scale wind energy projects are:

In the Main Interconnection System (MIS):

*Jalan Bani bu Ali Wind IPP - Located in the South Sharqiyah Governate, the key facility with 91-105MW capacity is due for commercial operation in Q1 2027.

*Duqm Wind IPP: Located at Ras Madrakah in Duqm, the key facility with 234-270 MW capacity is due for commercial operation in Q4 2027.

*Mahoot Wind I IPP: The project, which boasts a capacity of 342-400MW, will be developed in Al Wusta Governate aand is due for commercial operation in Q4 2027.

In the Dhofar Power System (DPS):

*Dhofar Wind II IPP: The project will be adjacent to the existing Dhofar Wind I IPP in Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar Governate with a capacity of 114-132 MW. It is due to be operational in Q2 2027.

*Sadah Wind IPP: The project, with a capacity of 81-99MW, will be developed at a site located in Dhofar Governate. It is due for commercial operations in Q4 2027.

Nama said it was overwhelmed by the strong response for the five wind energy projects with a total of 16 statements of qualification (SOQs) submitted for the Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP; 15 for the Dhofar II Wind IPP; 15 for the Duqm and Sadah Wind IPPs as well as 15 for the Mahoot I Wind IPP.

Following a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process, 11 applicants were qualified for Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP, while 12 each were qualified for the Dhofar II Wind IPP and Mahoot I Wind IPP as well as the Duqm and Sadah Wind IPPs.

The qualified applicants are Acwa Power; Sembcorp; Sumitomo; Itochu; TotalEnergies; Masdar; Al Fanar; EDF Renouvelables; Elecnor; Goldwind; GED and Marafiq; Hero Asia Investment.

According to Nama, these projects mark a major step in sultanate’s efforts to meet its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050.

Once operational, they will collectively reduce tOman’s carbon emissions by more than 978,000 tonnes per year and contribute significantly to the overall renewable energy output, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

