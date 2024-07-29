ABU DHABI - Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of the Madinat Zayed Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

The project includes a new Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) plant located in the Madinat Zayed area, approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi City.

Expected to begin commercial operations in Q3 2027, Madinat Zayed will provide up to 1.5 gigawatts (AC) of backup generation, which can be operational at very short notice.

The RFP shared with bidders provides comprehensive requirements and proposed technical parameters of the project to help firms and consortiums develop their proposals. Responses to the RFP will be received in Q4 2024.

As EWEC leads the UAE's shift towards renewable and clean energy, flexible, gas-fired plants like Madinat Zayed are key to ensuring a reliable energy supply while the country transitions to a decarbonised water and electricity system.

These types of plants will be particularly important for supporting the growth of solar power, providing crucial flexibility during peak power demand periods and acting as a bridge to a future powered exclusively by clean and renewable sources.

Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, said, "EWEC is accelerating the UAE's energy transition, in line with our strategic mission to be a leader of change within the energy sector. Commissioning the development of flexible, gas-fired plants will enable us to incorporate renewable energy sources such as solar PV and wind into the nation's sustainable energy mix even more rapidly. Natural gas has an important, transitional role to play in securing our system while we work towards a more sustainable future."

The Madinat Zayed project will closely follow the model of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's successful Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme, where developers enter into a long-term agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer.

It will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant, with the successful developer or developer consortium owning up to 40 percent of the entity. The remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.