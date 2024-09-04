Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has tightened the price guidance on the three-tranche dollar bonds it began marketing on Wednesday by 25 basis points, fixed-income news service IFR reported.

The Abu Dhabi state oil giant, through debt unit ADNOC Murban, is now offering the five-year tranche at around 80 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the 10-year bonds at around 90 bps, and the 30-year notes at around 120 bps over the same benchmark, the IFR report showed.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators for the debt deal. BofA Securities, Citi and First Abu Dhabi Bank are active bookrunners, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko are passive bookrunners.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; Editing by Jan Harvey)