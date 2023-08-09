State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's gas unit, ADNOC Gas, has awarded a contract worth $3.6 billion to a JV between National Petroleum Company Co (NPCC) and Spanish contractor Tecnicas Reunidas to expand its infrastructure in the UAE.

The scope of the contract also includes commissioning of new gas processing facilities that will optimise supply to the Ruwais Industrial Complex, according to a statement from ADNOC Gas.

NPCC is an Abu Dhabi based EPC ( Engineering Procurement and Construction) company that provides solutions to offshore and onshore oil and gas sector.

Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: "This capital project represents ADNOC Gas’ latest investment in its gas processing infrastructure and underscores our commitment to responsibly meeting our customers’ current and future energy demand for natural gas and its feedstock. The expansion of our gas processing infrastructure will also provide additional energy to the country’s growing industrial section, while stimulating economic growth and diversification through the significant ICV generated by the contract.”

Natural gas is an important transitional fuel with lower carbon emissions when burned compared to other fossil fuels.

More than 70% of the award will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme that supports local economic growth.

