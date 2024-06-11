ABB, a leader in power and automation technologies, has formed a strategic partnership with BIRAF, designating them as the Authorized Service Provider for ABB’s Motors and Generators in Egypt. The partnership was officially inaugurated by Ahmed Hammad, Chairperson and Country Holding Officer of ABB Egypt, and George Biraf, Managing Director of BIRAF, signifying a shared dedication to elevating industry standards and service quality within the region.

This alliance succeeds ABB’s decision to close its Obour Motors Regional Workshop, reaffirming the company’s strategy to adapt its portfolio in response to market dynamics and its growth ambitions.

Mohamed Ismail, Motion Services Manager at ABB Egypt, North and Central Africa, emphasised, “Our focus is on the sustainable progression of our operations and honouring our customer commitments.”

The partnership with BIRAF is a key aspect of ABB’s strategic reorientation, reinforcing its commitment to Egypt and its mission to deliver exceptional service. “Through this partnership, we aim to provide comprehensive maintenance and modernization services, improving energy efficiency and reliability for our clients,” Ismail added. “BIRAF’s expertise and dedication to excellence are invaluable to this endeavour.”

BIRAF will assume responsibility for the complete workshop repair portfolio of ABB machinery, encompassing low and medium voltage rewinding, overhauling, and all mechanical repairs, all conducted under ABB’s stringent standards and protocols. This initiative is expected to enhance ABB’s service capabilities without affecting the existing service quality offered to clients. Direct handling of new motor and replacement orders will continue through ABB.

