Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its Manah 2 Solar Independent Power Project in Oman. Officially opened by His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said, the project is a landmark achievement in Sembcorp’s global renewables portfolio. With a peak capacity of 588MW, it is not only Sembcorp’s largest solar farm worldwide but also its first greenfield renewable energy venture in the Middle East.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed prominent dignitaries, including Singapore’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Maliki Osman. “Sembcorp’s successful completion of the Manah 2 Solar Power Project ahead of schedule is a testament to its commitment to supporting Oman’s renewable energy and net zero targets,” Dr Osman said. “This project also reflects the strong collaboration between Singapore and Oman, showcasing the capabilities of Singaporean companies on a global stage.”

Vipul Tuli, CEO of Middle East and Chairman, South Asia, Sembcorp Industries, underscored the project’s significance. “Manah 2 marks a major step in Sembcorp’s contribution to Oman’s energy transition goals. As our largest utility-scale solar project globally, it supports Oman Vision 2040 by delivering clean energy to approximately 60,000 households and reducing carbon emissions by nearly 720,000 tonnes annually. Completing this ahead of schedule highlights our commitment to excellence and sustainability.”

Backed by a 20-year power purchase agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, the Manah 2 Solar Power Project will generate 1.5 million MWh of clean energy annually. This is a critical contribution to Oman’s target of sourcing 30% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Spanning 6.8 million square metres in the Ad Dakhiliyah region, the project utilises over 1 million bi-facial photovoltaic solar panels, capturing sunlight from both sides to maximise energy yield. This innovative technology, combined with a waterless solar panel cleaning system, ensures sustainability and operational efficiency.

The project is integrated with Sembcorp’s proprietary NetZeroOS, a digital energy asset management platform for real-time monitoring and predictive analysis. This enhances asset efficiency while minimizing operational risks.

The Manah 2 project extends its impact beyond clean energy generation. It has created local employment opportunities, improved infrastructure such as roads, and driven in-country value, aligning with Oman’s broader economic diversification efforts.

Sembcorp’s sustainability journey in Oman began with the Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant in 2009, a benchmark project in energy efficiency. With Manah 2, Sembcorp reinforces its reputation for delivering world-class projects that align with cost, quality, and timelines.

Manah 2 Solar Power Project exemplifies the synergy between innovation and sustainability. As Oman accelerates its transition to renewable energy, projects like Manah 2 are pivotal in achieving the nation’s Vision 2040 and decarbonisation goals.

© All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).