BURAIDAH - Emir of Qassim Region Prince Faisal bin Mishaal witnessed the signing of the contract to implement the Jubail-BuraIdah water pipeline project at a total cost of SR8.5 billion. The ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.



This giant project will link the Eastern Province and Qassim regions with desalinated drinking water. Speaking on the occasion, Prince Faisal bin Mishaal said that the project is a pivotal step in supporting economic, agricultural and industrial development in the Qassim region, as it will provide stable water supplies that contribute to meeting the growing needs of the population and vital projects, which will be reflected in the quality of life and sustainability of resources.



Eng. Khaled Al-Quraishi, CEO of the Saudi Water Partnership Company, said that the project was offered to investors according to the build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model. The alliance of Aljomaih Energy and Water Company, Nesma Limited Company, and Buhur for Investment Company was picked to implement the project out of 32 companies, including 14 Saudi companies, that competed to win the project.



Al-Quraishi said that the commercial operation of the project is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2029, with a concession contract extending to 35 years from achieving commercial operation. "The project will contribute to improving the efficiency of water transmission, reducing electricity consumption, and meeting the growing needs for drinking water in the Eastern and Qassim regions, in addition to supporting local content by increasing the percentage of localization in businesses and human resources," he added.



It is noteworthy that the project represents a pivotal step in enhancing water security in the Kingdom, as it connects the Eastern Province and Qassim with desalinated drinking water, and extends for a distance of 587 kilometers with a transmission capacity of up to 650000 cubic meters per day. The project is also characterized by the possibility of reverse pumping from Al-Shamasiyah Governorate through Al-Qulayb to Jubail City, which ensures achieving the highest levels of continuous supply of drinking water, in line with the ministry's plans for regional connection to drinking water throughout the Kingdom.



Meanwhile, Emir of Qassim directed the launch of the community farming initiative in the national parks in the region, in cooperation with agricultural companies, the private sector and residents, as part of efforts to develop the vegetation cover and enhance environmental sustainability in the region.



The initiative aims to continue farming in sites through pumping renewed water, within the framework of the Green Qassim Land initiative emanating from the goals of the Green Saudi Arabia initiative.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).