DUBAI - Emirates received delivery of its 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet. The aircraft, registered as A6-EVS, is also the final new A380 aircraft to join Emirates’ fleet, marking another milestone in the airline’s steadfast 21-year commitment to the programme.

Receiving delivery of a brand new aircraft amidst an unprecedented global pandemic, Emirates is once again signalling its optimism for industry recovery and the return of travel demand.

Emirates was the first airline to announce an order for the A380 at the 2000 Farnborough Air Show when the aircraft was still marketed as the A3XX. This was followed with a firm commitment and additional order for 15 more units at the 2001 Dubai Air Show, a bold statement just 6 weeks after the events of 9/11 challenged the industry like never before.

Emirates’ commitment was crucial to the launch of the programme that brought together leading European aerospace players and its global supply chain to develop and bring to market the world’s largest commercial aircraft with a full double deck and generous cabin interior space.

Since it first took to the sky, the A380 has continued to capture imaginations, generate excitement wherever it operates, and attract traveller preference for its quiet, spacious and comfortable interiors.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "The A380 is a truly special aircraft in so many ways. For Emirates, it gave us the opportunity to redefine the travel experience, efficiently serve demand at slot-constrained airports, and bolster our network growth. The A380 will remain Emirates’ flagship product for the coming years, and a vital pillar of our network plans.

"The aircraft we are receiving today features our latest cabin products including Premium Economy. Compare it to our very first A380 delivered back in 2008 and you’ll see the myriad of enhancements and upgrades invested in ensuring that the Emirates A380 experience is unparalleled. We’d like to thank Airbus and all of our programme partners for enabling us to push the envelope to introduce many innovative ‘industry firsts’, and importantly, deliver the best product for Emirates’ customers."

"The A380 has touched the lives of so many passengers by setting new standards in terms of flying and travel experience. I'm confident that it will continue to do so for decades to come with Emirates, which has continuously introduced new services and products allowing passengers around the world to experience the unique features of their A380s", said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.

"On behalf of all Airbus teams, I would like to use this delivery milestone to warmly thank Emirates Airline - the biggest A380 operator in the world - for their unwavering trust and partnership. Here's to many more happy landings!" At the 2021 Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates also announced a major retrofit programme which will see 52 of its existing A380 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy cabins and other enhancements, highlighting the airline’s ongoing commitment to ensuring its A380 experience remains best-in-sky.

