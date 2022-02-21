ArabFinance: Sales of mobile phones in Egypt grew by 11% in 2021, reaching 16.2 million sold devices, as compared to 14.6 million units in 2020, Al Mal Newspaper reported, citing a recent report by GFK.

The South Korean brand Samsung has topped the most selling mobile phones after raising its market share to 32%.

Meanwhile, China’s OPPO was ranked second, with a market share of 25.3%, followed by Redmi, with a market share of 12%.

Infinix Mobile and Realme acquired the fourth and fifth spots among the most selling mobile phones in Egypt last year.

Moreover, Vivo came in sixth place, with a market share of 2.7%.