Cairo - Egypt has completed the establishment of about 600 natural gas fueling stations, as part of the country's plan to build 1,000 stations, the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, announced.

This announcement was made during a meeting with companies providing natural gas fueling services in the Ministry's headquarters in the Government District at the New Administrative Capital (NAC), according to a statement on Sunday. El-Molla said that the country is currently implementing around 250 natural gas fueling stations and granting licences for 150 others.

