DUBAI - Zayed University and Oracle today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX Global 2022 to expand their partnership into innovative new technologies. This builds on Zayed University and Oracle's existing 15-year partnership.

As part of the new agreement, Oracle will support Zayed University on its digital transformation strategy in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain & data science, conduct workshops and training for ZU employees, review the university's existing technology architecture and provide access to subject-matter experts as required.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadia Obaid AlQabanji, Director of Zayed University's Information Technology Department, said, "Oracle and Zayed University have a strong relationship and shared ambition to provide students with access to world-leading technologies in the digital learning space. Technology is at the heart of an innovation revolution which has been taking place in the higher education space and Zayed University is determined to remain ahead of the curve.

"The possibilities provided by artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and data science in the education sector are potentially transformational. Expanding this agreement with Oracle ensures that Zayed University's students and faculty will benefit from best-in-class infrastructure, services and software as we continue to roll out our exciting new strategy."

In line with the new strategy, this collaboration with Oracle will increase Zayed University student's employment prospects when they graduate, as they will be equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the technology-driven jobs of the future.

"Our agreement with Zayed University is intended to enhance digital literacy in the UAE's educational space. By enabling students and educators with advanced technology resources and training programs, we aim to strengthen their knowledge, expertise and adaptability to build talent readiness for the digital economy," said Cherian Varghese, Senior Vice President, Technology - Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Levant, Oracle.

The MoU was signed by Sherif Mousa, Acting Chief Administration and Financial Officer from Zayed University, and Varghese from Oracle.