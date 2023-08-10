Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has officially announced the important dates for academic year 2023-24 including the start of the new school year.

Several families with school-going children are already wrapping up their summer holidays as they prepare for the upcoming academic semester.

Dubai's private schools, as per the KHDA's announcement, will reopen for the new academic year on August 28 which is earlier than the usual September start.

Here are some of the key dates:

August 28: Start of academic year

December 11: Winter break

January 2: Classes resume after winter holidays

March 25: Spring break

April 15: Classes resume after the Spring break

The KHDA allows schools a degree of flexibility in establishing their vacation periods, while also enforcing the minimum required instructional days specified by the UAE’s Ministry of Education.