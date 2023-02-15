The Digital School, one of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Emirates Red Crescent has signed a strategic partnership to set up a 100 million dirhams ($27.23 mln) Digital School Fund to provide more flexible remote-education opportunities in countries facing challenges.

The Digital School, which was launched in November 2020, aims to empower students with digital learning options in regions that need the appropriate conditions or requirements for students to pursue their education.

The strategic partnership was signed by Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Emirates Red Crescent Deputy Secretary General and Dr. Waleed Al Ali, the Digital School Secretary General during the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications who attended the signing event, said: "The partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent in establishing the Digital School projects fund reflects the human values we seek to consolidate through the initiatives that provide educational opportunities. Furthermore, the fund will contribute to accelerating the achievement of the Digital School’s projects."

"There is no doubt that this fund will contribute immensely to achieving the goals of the Digital School, which is considered a major milestone in the e-learning process; the creation of a modern technical education system that meets the needs of students in refugee camps and the most vulnerable segments of society; relies on IT and AI; and contributes to the continuation of their education process despite challenges," Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, said.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)