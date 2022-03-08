Prestigious private school Durham School has signed a lease with Equitativa (Dubai) Limited, the manager of Emirates REIT, according to a statement to Nasdaq Dubai.

Having previously announced plans to open a branch of the school in Dubai in 2015, which never emerged, according to reports by Whichschooladvisor, Durham School LLC has now signed a lease for a site in Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

Durham School, based in the Northeast of England, opened the single sex Durham School for Girls in Qatar in 2019. It will join other top British private schools, including North London Collegiate School (NCLS), Repton, Cranleigh and Brighton College operating in the UAE.

