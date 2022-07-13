ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the grade 12 top male and female students for academic year 2021 - 2022, their parents and a number of educational leaders at Qasr Al Bahr today.

Congratulating the top achievers, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said:'' I and my guest at this majlis are delighted at meeting you ... I congratulate you for this excellent and good result which brought joy to me and to your family.''

''This elite group of top achievers is the real investment in the future of our nation which depend on the qualitative cadres like you.'' His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the educational staff for their tireless efforts and to the students' parents whose efforts made this distinction and excellence possible.

''We are proud of these families who raise distinguished models of our children, and we are fortunate to have them.. We ask God to guide them and make them happy with their children."

''Our investment in you today is in its beginnings.. Secondary school is the first stage in your scientific career.. God willing, you will continue your education and specializations in areas that will benefit you, your family and your country,'' he added.

His Highness also congratulated them on Eid Al Adha, asking the Almighty to bring it back to them with glory, goodness, safety and happiness.

For their part, the top secondary school achievers expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness, expressing their thanks and appreciation for the special attention and tireless follow-up of His Highness to the education in the country, especially to his students.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ,H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan , and a number of sheikhs and officials.