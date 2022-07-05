AL AIN - The College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University, in cooperation with the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, has published a book titled "Education in the United Arab Emirates: Philosophy, Roles, and Future Development Visions."

The book addresses a number of the most important issues relating to education at both local and global levels and presents a vision and road map for further improvement.

Dr. Najwa Alhosani, Acting Dean of the College of Education, said, "This book is the first collaboration between the College of Education at the UAE University and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, which attracts national thinkers and researchers in education, with the aim of supporting research to inform the future of education in the UAE. The book sheds light on education-related issues and highlights the development efforts necessary to make qualitative shifts to achieve the National Agenda."

"The Book represents the effort of a group of professors in education. It provides an important reference that includes scientific studies and philosophies, discussing important topics such as inclusive education, curricula, the future of education, the Arabic language, national identity in curricula, and the modern educational system. All these issues are presented in a coherent scientific method in this book," she added.

The book includes six chapters, the first chapter addresses inclusive education in the UAE, difficulties, future challenges, and improvement ways, and focuses on the Ministry of Education, Special Education Department’s policy of inclusive education.

The second chapter sheds light on the methods of curriculum development in some developed countries. It discusses the importance of curriculum development in the world in general, and in the UAE in particular. The third chapter defines global citizenship education policies and strategies for the next fifty years in the UAE.

The fourth chapter explores the future of education and recent changes. The fifth chapter discusses the importance of developing Arabic language education in light of the UAE future visions, especially the UAE Centennial 2071, so that these curricula keep pace with future changes, face challenges, and meet needs.

The last chapter presents the contemporary trends in curricula, which can support national identity and citizenship to keep pace with the UAE effort to develop a first-class educational system, towards the goal of becoming one of the best countries in the world.

Dr. Ousha Al Muhairil; Dr. Najwa Alhosani; Dr. Ghadah Al Morshedi; Dr. Ali Saeed Al Kaabi; Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Dhanhani; and Dr. Mohammed Jassim Al Ali participated in authoring the book.