AL AIN - The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) discussed ways of joint cooperation to enhance the scientific research and common projects, to meet the requirements of development in the field of agriculture and food security and to enhance the capabilities and skills of students.

A joint meeting conducted between two entities in the presence of Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad - Associate Provost for Research at the university - and Dr. Mohammed Salman Yousef Al Hammadi - Director of the Technical Services Department at the ADAFSA - and a number of experts, researchers and faculty members from ADAFSA and College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine at the university.

Prof. Ahmed Murad said that this meeting aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture and veterinary medicine, in a manner that enhances the training and qualification of students to engage in the job market, in addition to supporting research projects between the two parties.

The two parties also discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the field of establishing a veterinary hospital, with the aim of attracting graduates to meet the job market of this academic discipline. It also aims at building art-of-state infrastructure to achieve the academic quality and research outputs in addition to examine the possibility of developing scientific laboratories in Falaj Hazaa and benefiting from the UAE University technical staff and advanced capabilities.

The Director of the Technical Services Department at the ADAFSA stressed the importance of cooperation with the UAE University, the national flagship university in the fields of scientific research, and academic competencies and expertise.