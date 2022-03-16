UAE - Starting next week, several schools in the UAE will be taking their spring break, and school heads are urging parents to spend the time bonding with their children rather than allowing them to be engaged with their mobile phones during the holidays.

Simon Herbert, CEO and head of GEMS International School – Al Khail, advised parents to indulge in various family activities during the break.

“Spend time as a family, read together, play games, discover the outside world and all it can offer! Getting out into nature, whether it is on a school camping trip or as a family is a great way to improve wellbeing,” he said.

Jaya Ramesh, Academic Supervisor, Global Indian International School, Dubai said that students have completed their annual exams and are looking forward for the much-awaited break. “Things are getting back to normalcy, and looking back, it feels surreal. Dubai being a hub for activities and events, I feel students must engage in outdoor activities more than being stuck indoor with their gadgets,” said Ramesh.

She also advised parents to encourage their children to have more control of their time and manage their day. “It will develop independent behaviours such as preparing snacks, doing chores as well taking time off for reading. Gadgets have literally taken away their reading habits,” she added.

Keeping children busy with activities will bring back memories of pre-pandemic times once again.

Fathima Sherief, school assessment co-ordinator, said that the pandemic has taught us how to live happily with the family. “There is abundance of indoor and outdoor activities in UAE to enjoy and parents can spend time with their kids in a productive way,” she said.

Sherief's school will be taking a break from March 14 to April 3. “During the spring break, students can prepare for their Boards exams. They should also refrain from any distractions,” she added.

She also recollected how it was for students during pre-pandemic times. “They had lots of extra-curricular activities and they would interact with each other which helped them develop their social and emotional skills,” Fathima added.

Outdoor activities

Some schools took their students on excursion trips prior to spring break to boost their morale. “Now that they can go for outdoor trips, our students are enjoying exploring the wider world around them,” said Herbert.

Asma Duwaji, a Grade 6 student at GEMS International School, Al Khail shared her holiday plans. “During Spring break, I will go to the new Dubai Hills Mall (for the rollercoaster ride!), and spend quality time with my family, and join my grandparents for meals,” she said.

Bailey, a Grade 5 Wellbeing Leader at GEMS Royal Dubai School, said that she will find something that she and her parents would love doing together. “Whether it is camping in the desert, visiting a famous landmark or simply going to the movies, I will spend some memorable moments with my parents," she said.

GEMS Royal Dubai School in Mirdif are taking a break from March 25. In the week leading up to the holidays, they have organised a happiness festival, featuring relaxation technique sessions for students.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

