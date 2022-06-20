No changes have been made to the end-of-year school calendar and holiday system for teachers, which will start on Monday, July 18. Hence, there is no need for educators to change the dates of their planned vacations, a top UAE educational official has clarified.

Sarah Al Amiri, the Minister of State for Public Education and Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said the ESE had in October last year issued a schedule for the academic year calendar for all teachers, which included the date for the end of the current school year, which was Thursday, July 14.

“Following the implementation of the new weekly holiday system in the UAE, in which working days start from Monday to Friday and Saturday and Sunday is the weekend, the last day of the current academic year will then be Friday, July 15,” said Al Amiri.

“This means the summer holiday for teachers will begin on Monday, July 18.”

She explained that the ESE had recently sent out a circular to public schools in the UAE as a reminder.

A total of 295,691 pupils from 87 public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education (MoE), including 28,900 Grade 12 students began writing their end-of-year exams on June 13.

The ESE had clarified that the end-of-year exams were conducted both online and in-person at school premises for all students from Grades 5-12. Pupils were required to bring their gadgets, including tablets, at school during the exams.

According to the ESE examination guidelines, Grade 3 and 4 pupils had to perform written exams physically at school.

