UAE - The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has launched Taaleem Councils, targeting principals and teachers in public schools. The councils will engage education professionals in decision-making.

The move is in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Taaleem Councils, to be overseen by Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment, will include three councils: School Leadership Council, Teachers Council and Young Teachers Council.

They aim to involve education professionals setting programmes to increase academic outcomes. The councils will also support in key decisions within the organisation. In addition, they will also help find and work on effective and innovative solutions to challenges in the academic field. The councils include educational representatives from the public schools run by ESE.

Sarah Al Amiri said Taaleem Councils represent the essential role of professionals in the educational field as they strive to achieve the objectives of education. This initiative is based on the importance of involving them in developing innovative educational plans and policies to ensure their effective participation in the efforts to develop the country's national public education system and improve its competitiveness at the global level.

The School Leadership Council will include 14 members, including two principals from each emirate. It will involve school leaders in the decision-making process, drawing up institutional features and policies, working on an organizational framework at the school level, involving public school principals in the development of the schoolwork system.

The council is open for nomination to all employees of ESE, regardless of nationality. The council will be renewed every two academic years. ESE has set several conditions for those wishing to join the council, including that the school principal must be at the helm of his work and hold a certificate of professional licence, in addition to work experience of at least three years as a school principal.

The Teachers Council aims to involve teachers in the decision-making process, draw up institutional profiles and policies in positively contributing to the development of schoolwork and achieving student progress, engaging teachers in shaping the future.

The council will consist of 14 members, two from each emirate. Teachers can nominate themselves or be nominated by the school branch and the school leader. The person wishing to join the council must have a certificate of specialized and professional licence and experience between 5-10 years.

The Young Teachers Council will target teachers with teaching experience ranging from 1-4 years, provided that the applicant is not more than 30 years old and obtains an evaluation that exceeds expectations in the last academic year. The council will consist of 7 members, one member from each emirate. The council aims to involve young teachers in the decision-making process and draw features and institutional policies to make the teaching profession one of the leading professions in the country.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).