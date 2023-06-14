An online service was introduced on Wednesday to automatically attest higher education certificates.

This is part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to digitize services expediting processes that earlier took much longer.

In the past, students had to apply for this service and wait for at least three days to receive the files from the backend team before the attestation could be done.

Six UAE universities are already onboard, availing the nascent services.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the press conference, Dr Sameera Almulla, Director of Certificate Equivalency Department at the Ministry of Education said, “This project is about auto attestation of certificates issued by universities. Previously the students applied for this service, and it took three days to receive the files from the people at the back end and then we would do an attestation. Now after this launch the students will not request this service. Everything will happen proactively. The moment we receive all the information from the university, automatically it will get attested. All manual work is transferred into programming. That’s why it’s with zero human intervention.”

