UAE - Swiss International School Dubai, the emirate’s first bilingual International Baccalaureate School, and one of the only two boarding schools in the region, has been admitted to the revered Spear’s 100 Schools Index.

UK-based Spear’s is a media and wealth management advisory company aimed at ultra-high net worth individuals. Each year it produces indexes listing the very best providers of a range of services, from legal and tax advice to travel and education.

And now, the bustling Al Jadaff School joins just 14 other schools across the Mena region in making the latest Spears list.

In adding the 1800-pupil school to its highly prized index with Top Flight’ status, Spears said: “Unique in Dubai, SISD is the only school to offer three language streams (German, French and English). It is also one of the few schools in the UAE to offer boarding. Located on the Creek, there are touches of its Swiss heritage, with climbing walls, sailing, a ski club and a strong focus on STEM subjects. Academically selective but inclusive, the school is a hub of internationalism.”

Ruth Burke, School Principal and CEO, said: “Recognition of this calibre stands as a powerful testament to the hard work all our staff and wider school stakeholder community have put into making our very special school standout – thank you one and all.

“Ambitious in our curriculum, holistic and pedagogical approaches, we have an unrivalled position in the local landscape and beyond. For our students and staff, as well as the wider school community, we can be proud of all that has been achieved in our seven years of operation and excited by the prospect of the next stages in our school’s development.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).