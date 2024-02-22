H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of education and its development by providing advanced and integrated educational facilities that contribute to enhancing the level of students.

He made this statement in a speech he delivered on Thursday during the opening of Al Eqd Al Fareed School - Cycle 1 in the city of Dibba Al Hisn, which His Highness directed to be implemented several months ago to replace the old school, with the aim of strengthening and developing education and providing a high-quality learning environment in the city.

He indicated that the development of schools and the educational level in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah will not stop, directing the development of more schools to have the same specifications to advance the educational process.

Upon his arrival at the school located on Al Hisn Island, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan unveiled the memorial plaque marking the opening of the school, and then toured around its areas, checking its facilities and services through which it provides a distinguished educational environment.

The school was built with a design inspired by the unique Islamic architecture, and in line with the cultural and urban heritage that characterises the city of Dibba Al Hisn and all the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The total area of the school is 35,000 square metres, while the building area is 7,060 square metres, and it includes 24 classrooms. In addition to allocating a special garden for each classroom.

The design of the building took into account the provision of all modern education requirements, as the classrooms were supported by the best educational technologies, with an outdoor terrace as an outlet for students and for use in giving outdoor lessons. In addition to providing activity rooms, laboratories, a library, and a multi-use hall that includes an amphitheatre for events and lectures that can be closed and opened according to need.

Air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned places were also provided for students to sit, in addition to the presence of large yards covered with heat-insulating materials, covering an area of 3,000 square metres, containing many sports fields, used for carrying out the morning assembly, with rubber flooring to protect students.

The school also includes many facilities that support the educational process and provide the teaching staff and students with more ease and enjoyment during the school day, and various school events and activities. It includes a multi-purpose hall equipped with a mobile theatre, a cafeteria and a library, and 3 laboratories, one of which is for computers, and two laboratories for general sciences.

The school includes two rooms for drawing and music activities, in addition to 4 rooms for teachers, and 36 bathrooms for students. Two rooms were also provided for health clinics, 16 administrative rooms, in addition to a prayer room, and a number of rooms were allocated outside the building for guarding, services and waiting purposes. 39 indoor parking spaces were provided, 10 indoor parking spaces for buses, in addition to 240 outdoor parking spaces around the school.