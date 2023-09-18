H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree, regarding the establishment of the Global Studies University.

According to the Decree, a non-profit Arab academic institution will be established in the emirate of Sharjah called “Global Studies University.”

It shall have the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its powers, and shall have financial and administrative independence.

The Decree stipulated that the Global Studies University would be headed by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

According to the Decree, the Global Studies University consists of the following colleges and specialised scientific institutes: College of African Studies and Africa Institute; College of Asian Studies and Asia Institute; and the College of European Studies and Europe Institute

The university may add other specialised colleges and scientific institutes by decision of the president and in accordance with its organising law.

The Decree also stipulated that a law would be issued regulating the Global Studies University, its colleges, institutes, departments, and all its affairs.