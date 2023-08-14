SHARJAH - H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the plan of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), regarding government nurseries in the Emirate of Sharjah for the new academic year 2023-2024.

The plan includes adding a new nursery in Al Hamriyah area, and expanding nurseries in the Central Region of the Emirate of Sharjah to accommodate 40 children who were on the waiting list.

It also includes the maintenance and reopening of two closed nurseries in Khorfakkan and Kalba, each to accommodate 31 children on the waiting list.

The plan also includes the construction of a new nursery in Dibba Al Hisn to accommodate 25 children on the waiting list and additional children.

In the city of Sharjah, the plan approved by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah included accommodating 500 children on the waiting list by opening two new nurseries at the beginning of the school year in Al Suyoh and Wasit suburbs to accommodate 178 children each, and renting a new nursery to accommodate the remaining 141 children on the waiting list.

As President of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, H.H. approved 62 scholarships of the academy’s students for the academic year 2023-2024.