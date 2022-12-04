SHARJAH - Under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Education Academy Board of Trustees, chaired by Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, President of the Academy, announced the launch of the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) programme in Arabic.

This step, which was announced during the fifth meeting of the Council at the Academy's headquarters, comes in the wake of the programme obtaining academic accreditation last September from the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), UAE Ministry of Education, for meeting all the criteria and conditions set by the Commission.

The new programme will be offered in Arabic for the first time starting in January 2023.

The first cohort of the PGDE English programme is scheduled to graduate this December, after having enrolled earlier this year.

The Arabic edition of the programme is launched particularly in response to the needs of teachers in various educational institutions across the UAE and abroad.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy and Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority, said, “We are very proud of the unremitting efforts and the rapid steps taken by the Academy to provide a wide range of academic programs offered in Arabic to meet the needs of all teachers in Sharjah and the UAE. This step comes in line with the vision and efforts of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his keenness to support educational content in the Arabic language and to promote its use in various educational institutions."

The level 8 programme (as classified by the National Qualifications Framework), provides the academic knowledge, pedagogical studies, the latest educational tools and means to develop the educational skills of teachers across the UAE.

The programme was designed in cooperation with the University of Helsinki HY+ in Finland to meet the educational needs in the UAE and to promote the use of advanced technology to raise the level of performance in the classroom.

Dr. Jeanine Romano, Executive Director of Sharjah Education Academy, emphasised the uniqueness of the PGDE programme offered by the academy, as it pays special attention to the practical application of the skills acquired during the study period.

“The programme offers a comprehensive experience that integrates both the theoretical and practical aspects. Perhaps the most prominent value it offers is integrated training in schools, where specialized counsellors monitor teachers' performance to assess their level of understanding of the learning mechanisms with which they became acquainted during the program period. The practical aspect has been integrated in all program activities, with a focus on the culture of cooperative and professional learning networks, which includes emotional and social intelligence.” Dr. Romano said.

The programme also focuses on qualifying new graduates and in-service teachers by providing them with 21st century skills and competencies, which will enable them to innovate the outcomes of education.

The hybrid educational model programme combines both in-person and online study, which facilitates the enrollment process and studies for the student over the course of 12 months.

Furthermore, the programme provides the essential foundations that qualify teachers to become lifelong learners, which include research and analytical skills to gain new knowledge capacities and assets.

Focusing on teachers’ capabilities, the programme enables educators to develop pedagogical strategies based on the latest international standards and best practices. Schools will directly benefit from these outcomes, which will produce capable teachers who can develop and advance their schools through research-based knowledge.