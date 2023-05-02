RIYADH — The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) has begun the procedures for privatizing six international technical colleges.



This is to achieve the basic tenets of education through improving the quality of educational and training services, providing multiple educational and training options and services for all regions in the Kingdom. This also aims to achieve financial and operational efficiency through partnership with the private sector, as part of the corporation’s efforts to launch qualitative initiatives in the technical and vocational training sector.



TVTC Governor Dr. Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid stated that the corporation has focused its efforts to reach sustainable financing and effective spending for qualitative training in line with the huge state projects and the requirements of the labor market on three pivotal points that include efficient spending, investment and privatization. The corporation has also started feasibility study on privatization of six international technical colleges.



The corporation’s role will be represented in converting the operation of colleges into the private sector, as well as in making available of buildings for training, evaluating and ensuring the quality of training, and accrediting specializations, academic faculty and certificates.



The private sector will undertake the continuous updating of technical specializations based on the needs of the labor market, developing training content and modern technologies in education, developing laboratories and financing capital projects.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).