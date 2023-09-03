RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan has met with India and Poland’s ambassadors to the Kingdom to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the education fields.

During his meeting with the Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Al-Benyan discussed ways to develop cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India in the fields of university education, scientific research and innovation.

Al-Benyan and Khan also activated existing cooperation agreements between Saudi Arabia and India, and supported cooperation between universities in the two countries.

The two sides have also reviewed future cooperation opportunities between the two countries, in a way that enhances the fields of joint work within the education system, and the file of scientific exchange and scholarships between Saudi Arabia and India.

Moreover, Al-Benyan congratulated the Indian ambassador on the success of the work of the Indian Presidency of the G20 for the year 2023, appreciating the selection of educational priorities of high interest in the Education Working Group.

On the other hand, Al-Benyan also met with the Polish Ambassador to the Kingdom, Robert Rostek, where the two sides reviewed ways to develop bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Poland in public and university education.

Strengthening the mechanisms of scientific and research exchange between the educational institutions of the two sides were also reviewed during the meeting.

Al-Benyan and Rostek discussed supporting scholarships for Saudi students to study in the Polish universities, especially in the fields of medicine and nursing within Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program.

This is in addition to discussing the scholarships that Saudi Arabia offers for the Polish students to study in Saudi universities.

