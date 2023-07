Huawei’s programme for 2023 in the Sultanate of Oman, codenamed “Seeds for the Future” kicked off on Monday under the patronage of Dr. Rahma Ibrahim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

The programme is supported by Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel).

The programme aims to groom the skills of undergraduates and fresh graduates.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).