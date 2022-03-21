Bahrain-based Northstar Group has joined forces with ETHDC Technologies to expand the DC Netra digital campus in the kingdom. Engineered for the future, Digital Campus has been serving the kingdom’s schools for more than 15 years, benefiting over 40,000 students.

ETHDC had developed the Digital Campus by working with the grass roots of education and alongside some of the leading CBSE schools, ICSE, IGCSE, educators specialising in both the American and British curriculums.

The campus, after 20 years in the market, has established a reputation for delivering the most comprehensive ERP system for schools.

Digital Campus has gained the trust of over 450 schools teaching across 6 countries for 4million learners, said the statement from Northstar Group.

"Digital Campus is not new to Bahrain. It has been serving the kingdom’s schools for more than 15 years, benefiting over 40,000 students in Bahrain," remarked Jubran Abdulrahman, the Executive Director of Northstar Group.

He was speaking at a special event held in Crowne Plaza to announce the collaboration of Northstar Group with ETHDC, the developer of Digital Campus, in Bahrain. It was attended by an audience of 100 people representing Bahrain’s private schools and the Ministry of Education.

During the event, Northstar Group enhanced the education technology credibility with the showcase of education specific products of their other technology partners including Huawei’s Edu Board and Lenovo Chromebooks designed with easy access to Google classroom and G suite for Education.

"DC Netra, the Digital Campus, has been engineered for the future but is available today in Bahrain," remarked Shashank Hiwarkar CEO and Founder of ETHDC Technologies while addressing the gathering at the event.

"DC Netra (DCN) school management system seamlessly connects all the stakeholders in education. This ensures that the parents, teachers, students, departments and principals are connected on a common school management software platform," he explained.

Hiwarkar pointed out that by minimising the administrative burden, DCN allows schools to focus on core teaching, thus ensuring that students get more attention to their learning goals.

According to him, the enhanced user experience and greater depth of functionality for the next generation of DCN will expand the campus.

"We expect to reach 100,000 students in Bahrain in the coming years," stated Hiwarkar.

"While your business is a complex mashup of interrelated processes, our purpose is to add value while connecting these processes through the Digital Campus," he noted.

"We are driven by the innovative use of tools, techniques, technologies and services which are allied with our experiences, commitment and the passion to excel for all of the stakeholders in our product," said Hiwarkar to the audience of educationalists.

Abdulrahman said digital transformation was part of Northstar group’s overall mission to encourage agility allied with disruption.

"Digital Transformation can be a long and arduous journey. Schools should partner with the best school management system to make this journey easier," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).