His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 48th cohort of cadet officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations to the UAE graduates and wished them success in their military careers devoted to serving the nation. His Highness emphasised that the graduates' strong values demonstrate their loyalty to the nation. He urged the graduates to embody the spirit of patriotism and dedicate themselves to helping those in need.

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated foreign students graduating from the Zayed II Military College, and wished them success in their military careers.

His Highness praised the role of the Zayed II Military College in equipping military officers with the knowledge and skills to serve the country. Sheikh Mohammed further said the graduates are imbued with the patriotic spirit that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled in the people of the UAE. Following in the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, continues to uphold these ideals, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed also witnessed the military parade of the graduates, which was attended by Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; senior armed forces officers, members of foreign diplomatic and military corps, and families of the graduates of the 48th cohort.

Staff Brigadier Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri, Commander of Zayed II Military College, delivered the keynote address at the event. In his address, he praised the UAE leadership for their commitment to developing the capabilities of the country’s people. He urged the graduates to share their knowledge and experience with their juniors and work to achieve the vision of the UAE’s leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the top performing cadet officers graduating from the Zayed II Military College. He also took a photo with the graduates to mark the occasion, along with H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohamed Fadhel Al Mazrouei; Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Al Mazrouei; and Staff Brigadier Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri.