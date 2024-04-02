Mindware, one of the leading regional IT Value-Added Distributors in Middle East and Africa, has announced the opening a new training centre, situated in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The inception of the new centre has been driven by the company’s vision to bolster professional development opportunities for individuals keen on advancing their technology skills in a supportive environment. In addition, the initiative is a response to the growing demand from Mindware’s vendors and partners for expanded training capabilities and infrastructure.

In addition to the newly inaugurated facility, the company operates additional state-of-the-art training centres in Riyadh, KSA and Dubai, UAE.

Crafting a future

Mostafa Kabel, Solutions Director, Mindware comments: "In the landscape of technological evolution, our commitment at Mindware is not just to keep pace, but to lead the way in empowering our partners and clients. Through our new training centre, we are not just offering education, but are crafting a future where knowledge becomes the cornerstone of progress. Our vision is to shape a tomorrow where individuals are informed, skilled, and ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the digital age."

The facility is designed to cater to both, partners and customers, offering tailored technical certifications and programmes that enhance vendor-specific expertise for partners and empower customers with the knowledge to utilise solutions effectively within their operations.

The centre distinguishes itself through its specialised curriculum designed for in-depth learning of vendor-specific solutions. Furthermore, it boasts the latest in educational tools and infrastructure, enhanced by AI technologies, offering a learning experience that truly sets it apart from other VAD training centres.

15 professional instructors

The centre hosts over 15 professional instructors, each certified and specialised in supporting multiple vendors, ensuring a wide array of up-to-date training programmes for clients. Training programmes vary in length, tailored to the complexity and requirements of each vendor solution. This flexibility includes online, on-premises and customised training options to best suit learner needs.

Envisioned as a future Centre of Excellence, the training centre aims to provide a collaborative platform for the testing and exploration of new technologies and proof of concepts (PoCs), driving innovation and technological advancements in the industry.

Mindware's strategic vision includes expanding the training offerings to include all of the company’s vendors and establishing new centres across the region to address the growing need for professional training and development services.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).