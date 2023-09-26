Dubai-based Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a continuing education programme to mark the 15th year of their partnership, at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

FutureSkills4All initiative has been launched in partnership with a leading online learning platform, Coursera. The transformative programme is aimed at providing scholarships for upskilling and reskilling citizens across the Arab states to enhance their employability in jobs of the future that will drive economic growth in the region.

The one-year pilot programme aims to provide thousands of people with the opportunity to develop in-demand and career-relevant skills and create a more flexible and resilient workforce. In its initial phase, it will be available to 5,500 Arab nationals in nine countries, including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The programme will be open to recent graduates, entrepreneurs, and job seekers, with a focus on people in underserved and vulnerable communities. It also aims to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public institutions, improve their employees’ skills.

"Skills development to meet the challenges of the 21st century requires robust collaboration and innovation. The FutureSkills4All initiative that we are launching today will shape a future where everyone has equal and easy access to quality continuing education and skills development,” said Abdallah Al Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at UNDP.

“We are confident that this initiative will pave the way for thousands of people to seize the opportunities of tomorrow and boost our pursuit of the vision of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Arab States region.”

“Partnerships like these reflect the United Arab Emirates’ vision of progress and innovation, empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills they need for the future. Together, we aim to foster an environment where every individual can thrive in the digital age,” said Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, an organisation that seeks to empower future generations and enable them to devise sustainable solutions to facilitate the process of knowledge and research in the Arab World.

“Launching this initiative with UNDP and Coursera at such an important platform, not only underscores the commitment of our nation to the development of the Arab States region but also to global cooperation and knowledge exchange.”

“We’re proud to partner with UNDP and MBRF to equip thousands of citizens across the Arab States region with the in-demand skills and credentials needed to participate in the digital economy,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera.

“This initiative will improve employability for jobseekers, help employers and entrepreneurs stay competitive, and drive economic prosperity across the region.”

To learn more about the ‘FutureSkills4All’ initiative and register, please visit www.knowledge4all.org. Registration will open on September 30, 2023.

