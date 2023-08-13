Bahrain-based Ithmaar Development Company (IDC) has announced the completion of work on the Nadeen School located at the Dilmunia Island in the kingdom.

Built on a land plot size of 17,462 sq m in the centre of Dilmunia, the U-shaped building boasts open spaces, wide corridors, and plenty of opportunities for natural sunlight to filter in through for healthier and a more sustainable learning environment.

The new state-of-the-art educational facility has been developed by IDC in a joint venture with Bahraini developer Naseej. Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) acted as the project consultant, while Al Ghanah Group was the project contractor.

With a built-up area of 22,500 sq m, the award-winning Nadeed School campus, is now ready to welcome its students for the new academic year 2023-24.

The school boasts, among other facilities, a semi-Olympic size indoor swimming pool, science laboratories, an impressively large library, a health centre, art halls, spacious canteen as well as an indoor physical education gymnasium.

It also features 'outdoor classrooms' for the cooler months to cultivate and improve learning and teaching techniques in the effort to enhance student learning. The building shape allowed the development of unique external play areas and facilities for students to enjoy.

The building was handed over to IDC in the presence of officials of MSCEB and Al Ghanah Group.

Speaking on the occasion, IDC Chairman Mohamed Khalil Alsayed said: "In partnership with our JV partners, we are proud to deliver on our vision to build a self-sustaining, balanced community in Dilmunia, with a school that caters to the needs of residents and citizens in and around Muharraq."

"The school in Dilmunia is one of IDC’s projects that was planned some years earlier, and we are very excited about delivering this project today," stated Alsayed.

MSCEB’s Managing Director Thamer Salahuddin underlined that the school was designed with unique features in line with the overall architectural theme of Dilmunia.

It has multiple classrooms and additional indoor shared spaces to provide a high-quality and healthy learning environment for students and teachers.

Alsayed said IDC has achieved a key milestone with the development of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s newest educational campus in record time in collaboration with all JV partners Naseej and Nadeen School, and its designer and main contractor.

The New Nadeen School is a modern educational campus that will mark a difference in educational facilities in the kingdom, he stated.

The soon to commence academic session in a state-of-the-art school campus in Dilmunia is a testament to the efforts of numerous stakeholders in making this vision a reality.

"As Dilmunia’s master developer, we are working on and look forward to other projects being unveiled in due course," he noted.

"Nadeen School won top recognition being named the Best Public Service Development in Bahrain and awarded the 5-star award at the Arabian Property Awards for 2022-2023. Furthermore, it won accolades by winning the best Public Service Development Project award at a global level at the International Property Awards 2022-2023 in London in February 2023," said Alsayed.

"These awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating across all sectors of the property and real estate industry and are a world-renowned mark of excellence," he added.

