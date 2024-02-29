The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX), the UAE’s foremost student enrolment exhibition, is set to bring new opportunities in its spring edition scheduled from April 24 to 26, 2024.

The exhibition aims to meet the changing needs of the education sector, placing a strong emphasis on technological advancements, progress in science and medicine, and future career paths, specifically highlighting subjects such as AI, sustainability, and leadership.

The three-day event, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will bring together numerous international universities represented by their respective national banners. Making their debut in the UAE, these institutions are keen on engaging with prospective students and concurrently exploring the potential for establishing a regional foothold in the world's fastest-growing education hub, distinguished by its exceptional socio-economic balance.

Career growth

Anselm Godinho, Managing Director at International Conferences and Exhibitions and Organiser of GETEX, commented: “This edition of the GETEX features post-school study options for the batch of 2024 and post-graduate and training options for working adults looking to enhance their academic qualifications and skills to fit in with trending jobs and career growth.”

“Additionally, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will be participating at the event to demonstrate its support and foster student and parent engagement for the benefit of all stakeholders in Education. UAE’s extremely competitive and multi-curricular school system produces some of the world’s top-performing students. We are immensely proud to host the region’s most recognised education event that serves as a practical recruitment platform for students looking to study in UAE or at a university, in one of the 40+ countries, represented at GETEX,” he added.

Featuring educational institutions from over 40 countries, including US, India, UK, Russia, China, Australia, Turkey, Malaysia, Germany, Canada, and Hungary, the event will provide an exceptional opportunity for students and parents to interact with prominent education recruiters worldwide and explore conventional and trending study and course options within the region and beyond.

Significant opportunity

Svetlana Malkarova, Director of Plekhanov University in the UAE, stated: “We firmly believe that education has the ability to influence people’s lives. GETEX offers a significant opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to academic innovation and excellence. We are excited to meet and interact with prospective students during the event, present our educational programs, and contribute to the dynamic educational environment in the UAE.”

This edition of GETEX will also entail various innovative programs, including ‘Urban Design,’ ‘Artificial Intelligence,’ ‘Cyber Security,’ ‘Big Data,’ and ‘Sustainable & Renewable Energy’, all tailored to address the trending jobs and careers of the future. Furthermore, this edition will feature a China pavilion with over 25 universities, an Indian pavilion with over 30 universities, and representation from countries across GCC, Europe, North America and Asia.

Dr Abhay Sinha, Director General at Services Export Promotion Council, said: “We are thrilled to lead the Indian Pavilion during the upcoming GETEX exhibition and are eager to present the extensive range of academic programs offered by more than 30 Indian universities. GETEX sets forth an amazing opportunity to interact with prospective students, discuss India’s varied and dynamic educational system, as well as establish fruitful partnerships.”

Wang Shan, Programme Officer at Chinese Service Centre for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE), said: “We are pleased to represent ‘Study in China’ at GETEX with over 25 Universities. We look forward to interacting with students and introducing them to our distinctive educational courses at the event, in addition to forging partnerships within the education industry in the Mena region.” .

