GE has renewed its commitment to build local talent in Kuwait and advance students’ understanding and interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields with a two-day event organised along with Injaz Kuwait. It promoted hands-on learning and aimed to foster vital skills of problem-solving, analytical and critical thinking, and build a strong foundation in science, technology and innovation.

More than 100 students from the American Creativity Academy in Kuwait gained critical knowledge of advanced technologies required to pursue STEM fields at the event organised to commemorate the 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated annually on February 11.

Students also had the opportunity to connect with inspiring female role models in the industry and benefited from a valuable and immersive learning experience during a tour of the GE Kuwait Technology Center (GEKTC), an initiative that aims to transform the energy sector in Kuwait.

Interactive challenge

Hosted at the Salmiya Campus, the opening day of the event commenced with an introduction to STEM, followed by an interactive challenge on the subject and was led by Injaz with the help of four GE volunteers.

Reflecting GE’s strong commitment to its community in Kuwait and to propel young girls towards their goals, students were taken on a tour of GEKTC the next day where they learnt how STEM skills could be applied to drive innovation, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

Successful female leaders also spoke at the event, urging students to develop their skills in STEM to become agents of change and pursue jobs of the future. Dana AlQattan, Sales and Proposals Manager at GEKTC, inspired the future leaders by outlining how her deep-seated passion for science and spirit of curiosity allowed her to pursue a role in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Creating the future

Mariam Al-Rushaid, Director, GE Kuwait Technology Center, said: “To help create the future we want to see, and to build a stronger and more diverse pipeline for the future, talented young girls and boys must be encouraged to nurture their interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Businesses must also do more to actively address the talent shortage for women in STEM roles.

“Through our partnership with Injaz Kuwait, GE seeks to empower young students in this field to support and realise the goals envisioned under Kuwait Vision 2035 to foster competitiveness, support sustainable economic growth and diversification, and further strengthen industrial capabilities.”

Laila Hilal Al-Mutairi, CEO, Injaz Kuwait, said: "Investing in the education and empowerment of young women in STEM fields is not just a social responsibility, but a crucial step towards building a diverse and innovative future. Our goal is to ignite a passion for STEM in young women, and to give them the confidence, skills, and support they need to pursue their dreams and make a meaningful impact in the world.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).