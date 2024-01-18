Emirates Aviation University (EAU) honoured 302 students at the 33rd EAU graduation ceremony held in its campus.

The graduates, who represent more than 50 nationalities, have completed their educational programmes in a range of disciplines, including aviation management, aeronautical engineering, aviation safety/security, logistics and supply chain management, mechanical and aircraft maintenance engineering, and software engineering.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chancellor of the EAU, presented the graduates with their certificates in the presence of dignitaries, Emirates Group executives, guests, and members of the faculty.

Sheikh Ahmed, said: “Both aviation and the world of work are evolving and transforming rapidly. As leaders in aviation, we want to shape the future of the industry and groom the next generation with the knowledge and competencies that equip them to be trailblazers in aviation.

“Fostering excellence, technical skills and leadership qualities in our students are the cornerstones of our approach and these are important for the industry’s progress and development.

“Congratulations to our graduates! I look forward to them taking their rightful place in the local and global economy and to their many remarkable successes.”

Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Emirates Aviation University Vice-Chancellor said: “We are witnessing a new era in aviation, and we need to not only impart skills and knowledge to our students, but we need to inspire and engage them for success.

“At the heart of EAU is our commitment to keep our programmes world-class and futuristic, empower our students to navigate their programmes and careers with confidence, and blend technology and knowledge for a deep understanding of aviation. As a result, our students enjoy an incredible 85% employability once they graduate.”

This year, Emirates Aviation University honoured 26 exemplary students across all disciplines.

The cohort of 302 graduates includes 77 postgraduates and 225 bachelor students, of which 72 are Emirates-sponsored students – both fresh graduates and employees pursuing further qualifications.

With a focus on blending industry and academia, over 100 students received the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern with the Emirates Group for over one semester.

The aviation industry is projected to record over $25.7 billion net profit in 2024, according to IATA. According to the Airport Council International, 2024 is expected to be a milestone for global passenger traffic recovery as it touches 9.4 billion passengers, surpassing the 9.2 billion passengers in 2019.

