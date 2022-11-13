Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas, has started the sixth round of its research partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is set to welcome nine PhD and master’s student engineers to work with EGA team leaders.

Since commencement of the partnership in 2015, EGA has welcomed more than 45 students from MIT’s David H. Koch School of Chemical Engineering Practice to its Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah facilities, in a programme designed to combine the latest academic thinking with EGA’s innovative industrial experience.

MIT’s David H. Koch School of Chemical Engineering Practice has been sending students to industry leading companies around the world to apply their academic knowledge and expertise to the development of innovative solutions to industrial challenges for more than 100 years.

EGA was the first company in the Middle East to participate in the programme and this year, more than 30 of its employees are involved in the eight-week programme which runs until December.

The nine PhD and master’s student engineers, along with Dr. Brian Stutts, the MIT Station Director, will work with EGA team leaders to develop novel solutions for industrial challenges across various operational areas, one of which, for this year, includes alumina refining.

CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: "Continuing our partnership with MIT reaffirms our commitment to advancing R&D and equipping the next generation of industry leaders with the skills and experience they need to succeed. These post-graduate students will have an opportunity to apply their academic knowledge and expertise by suggesting 'out of the box' solutions to industrial problems."

"At EGA, one of our values is to continuously improve our business, operations, and ourselves through innovation. I look forward to witnessing the innovative outcomes from this year’s programme," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).