MANAMA: Work on Bahrain’s new strategy to develop education and training has been reviewed at a key meeting, with top government officials pledging it to be a top priority.

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, who is chairman of the Supreme Council for the Development of Education and Training, was chairing the council’s 49th meeting held online yesterday.

He asserted the government’s keenness to develop the educational and training sector which enjoys continuous follow-up from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Shaikh Mohammed pointed out the government’s efforts to invest in citizens and give them top priority in the labour market to achieve Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

The council reviewed a report on the work of the committee for preparing the strategy, which is headed by Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Ayman AlMoayed, who is also the board chairman of the Education and Training Quality Authority (BQA).

The report included a presentation spotlighting the most important results of the evaluation phase of the education and training sectors in the kingdom.

The council praised the achievements made in this regard since the inauguration of the national initiatives to develop education and training in 2006 and their impact on the outcomes of the public and after-school education system.

It was also briefed on the priorities that will be the focus of the strategy.

It includes building on the success that has been achieved, ensuring the sustainability of development, keeping pace with the best international practices for the development of education and training, providing the best opportunities for learners and trainees, and linking the outputs to the needs of the labour market and future aspirations.

The council also reviewed developments of the executive plan of the Bahrain Teachers College, submitted by its board, including the prominent achievements of the executive plan for 2021, such as raising the college’s capacity to qualify and train Bahraini teachers and school leaders.

