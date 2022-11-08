Dulsco, the leading integrated solutions provider across the UAE, has announced the launch of phase one of Dulsco Training Academy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in Dubai South.

The facility spans 7,600 square meters and aims to enhance driving capabilities for the industry groups it services.

Dulsco’s launch was attended by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, Mohammad Al Falasi, aerospace director at MBRAH, Ciaran O’Sullivan, divisional vice-president of airline services at dnata; David Storey, vice-president, airside safety dnata; David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco; and Antony Marke, COO of people solutions at Dulsco; among other distinguished clients and guests. It also proved to be more memorable and an even greater celebration, given that it shared the UAE’s momentous National Flag Day.

The in-house training academy aims to fully train drivers on various industry group vehicles, such as midsize buses, minibuses, motorcycles, forklifts, tugs, tractors, dollies, and cars, in an immersive and fully integrated environment similar to that seen at actual airport, ports, transport and logistics. The academy will ensure the competency of drivers and improve their skills, ultimately improving driver behaviour and incident rates and reducing the number of accidents. Dulsco is at the forefront of improving safety and has recently invested in several initiatives such as Greenroads and numerous Safety-First initiatives, as it strives to increase safety and ensure everyone goes home safely every day.

Stockton said: “We, at Dulsco, continue to prioritise and facilitate human talent and have thus launched our training academy with the primary objective to enable our current pool of drivers, and new drivers, to receive training to perform at their peak within the UAE aviation industry. We have worked diligently to create training that acts as a pre-assessment for drivers before recruitment, focuses on technical skillsets required to excel, as well as promotes methods to reduce accidents and terminations and increase business in line with the circular economy of the UAE.”

Saif added: “We are pleased to welcome Dulsco, the integrated solutions provider, to MBRAH, where the training facility is the seed for upskilling the workforce, and it is a platform for vocational training in the aviation sector. The new facility will also enrich the sector with the right talent, contributing to cementing Dubai as the world’s leading aviation hub. We look forward to supporting Dulsco by offering solutions that will meet their business needs.”

Marke further added: “Our goal with Dulsco Training Academy is to benefit our trainee drivers as well as the local circular economy of the UAE as a whole. Our in-house training academy benefits include proper and extensive training, all undertaken at our facility, helping to equalise talent and ensure job security across all the industries we serve and providing drivers of the highest standard. The academy also works to streamline the new driver onboarding process by facilitating faster visa processing with longer tenures.”

Dulsco estimates a 50 per cent reduction in customer complaints due to a decrease in incidents and accidents and a net reduction in the idling of newly recruited drivers. The second phase will evolve to include investing in new drivers with Emirates Driving Institute to become RTA licensed and then get training in DTA, forklift accreditation, further investment in lecture rooms for theory sessions, storage containers for cargo training, and office spaces.

