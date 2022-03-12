UAE - A new British curriculum school in Dubai is set to open its doors this September.

The Citizen School has partnered with Blenheim Schools, which is a part of the Chatsworth Schools group – one of the leading school groups in the UK.

The school will be located opposite City Walk, in the heart of the city and aims to provide an experience-based, inclusive curriculum bespoke to each child’s strengths and approach to learning.

The Citizens’ 43,000-square-meter school campus is apparently twice the size of other schools in the same area. It has a capacity for 2,600 children between the ages of 3 and 18.

The school has several facilities to offer, including: a 2,900-square-meter open playing and recreation area; ample parking; a 1,250-square-meter multi-purpose performing arts and activity hall; six lane semi-covered swimming pool and learning pool, football and rugby pitches adhering to FIFA and World Rugby standards; as well as a dedicated dining area for primary school students.

Dr Adil Alzarooni, Founder of Citizens School, said: “At Citizens School, we are striving to empower our students to craft their own futures by celebrating and nurturing what makes them unique and providing them with choices alongside the right set of life skills to thrive in the communities of tomorrow. We believe in learning rather than educating, because learning is a lifelong pursuit that creates limitless possibilities. As a school born out of Dubai and based in the heart of the city, we share its innate spirit, energy, and optimism for what is possible today and tomorrow, as we play our part in positioning Dubai as a global hub of learning excellence in a diversified knowledge economy.”

Using the UK National Curriculum as its standard, the Citizens’ Tapestry is a first-of-its-kind, custom-built curriculum that builds upon the blueprint with six key threads – Mindset; Entrepreneur; Health & Wellbeing; Sustainable Leadership; Global; and Digital Literacy – forming the pattern of its comprehensive, holistic, inclusive, and fun education system.

The curriculum has been co-developed and influenced by some of the world’s leading researchers on education, motivation, and mindsets, as well as cognitive scientists including Dr Carol Dweck, Matthew Syed and John Hattie, Guy Claxton, and Graham Powell.

Hisham Hodroge, CEO of Citizens School said: “Dubai is a catalyst for innovation and from Dubai we aim to disrupt the way education is provided in the region by capitalising on a unique offering that centres around the child. Through engagement with our partners, regulators, and key stakeholders, we aim to achieve an ambitious school for the benefit of our future generations”.

Citizens School, that encompasses a teacher training foundation, excellence centre and K-12 school is conceived, designed, and developed in the UAE by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments.

Anita Gleave, Founder and CEO of Blenheim Schools said, “Blenheim Schools is delighted to be partnering with Al Zarooni Emirates Investments to support the launch of the groundbreaking Citizens Education Hub project. The Blenheim Schools team have a proven track record of outstanding educational leadership with real integrity, a passion for schools as learning communities and a commitment to excellence. Citizens School will nurture and promote the learning and welfare of all students and enable outstanding futures for the children of today and tomorrow.”

